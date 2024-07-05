University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone announced on Wednesday that he plans to step down next summer, amid criticism that he mishandled pro-Palestinian Arab campus protests this spring, The Associated Press reported.

Mone said in a post on social media site X that he will resign as leader of the Universities of Wisconsin’s second-largest campus effective July 1, 2025.

He added he will move into a teaching role at the university’s business school but did not elaborate on why he has chosen to step down, according to AP.

Asked for an explanation, UW-Milwaukee spokesperson Angelica Duria said in an email to AP, “It was a deeply personal decision for Chancellor Mone and for him, it is the right time.”

Mone has served as chancellor at UW-Milwaukee since 2014.

The report noted that he took pointed criticism from Jewish groups in May after he reached a deal to end a pro-Palestinian Arab campus protest.

As part of the deal, the university agreed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemn the destruction of universities in Gaza, discuss the possibility of UW-Milwaukee’s foundation cutting ties with Israeli companies, review the university’s study abroad programs, and not issue citations or conduct violations against student groups involved in the protest.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation, Hillel Milwaukee and the Anti-Defamation League all accused Mone of giving in to the protesters.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman took Mone to task over the deal as well, posting on X that campuses need to remain viewpoint-neutral and make sure actions on campus have consequences.

The protest at UW-Milwaukee was similar to anti-Israel encampments that have been set up at campuses across the US in recent weeks.