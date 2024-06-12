At least 25 people were arrested on Tuesday after setting up multiple pro-Palestinian Arab encampments on UCLA’s campus a day earlier that police said were unlawful, CNN reported, citing a statement from the UCLA Police Department.

As a result of the encampments, the group damaged a fountain, spray-painted brick walkways, tampered with fire safety equipment, damaged patio furniture, stripped wire from electrical fixtures and vandalized vehicles, police said in the statement.

On Monday, a group of about 100 people associated with a UCLA registered student organization set up an encampment at the top of the Janss Steps around 3:15 p.m. local time.

The group resisted leaving the area after initial warnings but left after UCPD issued multiple dispersal orders. The protesters relocated to the Kerckhoff patio, where they “set up an unauthorized and unlawful encampment with tents, canopies, and barricades with patio furniture,” police said.

A Chabad Lubavitch rabbi at UCLA was assaulted by the anti-Israel activists during Monday’s incident. According to Shabbos Kestenbaum, an American Jew, the students called their victim a "Zionist pedophile rabbi," and told him to "go back to Poland."

Late last month, the police chief at UCLA was reassigned following criticism over his handling of recent campus demonstrations that included a mob attacking a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment.

The reassignment followed UCLA’s May 5 announcement of the creation of a new chief safety officer position to oversee campus security operations. Sporadic disruptions continued following the dismantling of a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment and some 200 arrests on April 30.

Several days later, the LAPD and California Highway Patrol once again cleared the pro-Palestinian Arab encampment , arresting 132 protesters.

The UCLA encampment is one of many pro-Palestinian Arab encampments which have been set up at campuses across the US in recent weeks, as protests against the war in Gaza intensify.

Some of the anti-Israel encampments at universities have been taken down by police officers, while others have been cleared voluntarily following agreements with the administrations.

The week before the reassignment, police broke up a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment at the University of Michigan, arresting at least four people.

