Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke by telephone with US President Joe Biden and congratulated him and the American people on the occasion of US Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said that "without the US there would be no freedom in the world."

President Biden replied that "without Israel, there would be no security for Jews in the world."

Prime Minister Netanyahu updated President Biden on his decision to send a delegation to continue the hostage negotiations.

The Prime Minister reiterated the principles that Israel is committed to especially its commitment to end the war only after all of its goals have been achieved.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant published a post on social media congratulating the US on the occasion of its Independence Day: “Congratulations to our closest friends and allies as they celebrate 248 years of independence. The United States stood with Israel since our establishment and stands with us today as we fight to defend our nation in a war for our future. Today we salute your leadership of the free world and echo your call for ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ Happy 4th of July,"