Rav Dr. Tamir Granot is Rosh Yeshiva at the Orot Shaul Hesder Yeshiva in Tel Aviv. His son, Amitai Hy"d, fell on October 15, 2023 on the Lebanon border.

The haredi draft controversy has been characterized by much talking and shouting, exchanging of false and true allegations, petty politics and grand ideologies. All that is ongoing, but let us clarify our own vision about where this is heading, let us analyze the issue before acting on it.

The long term vision? It is for the haredi Torah world to be our partner in guarding the land, for it to succeed in recognizing the differences between its many students so that some join Israeli society and its economy, contributing to it without this affecting their spiritual and Torani power – and, on the contrary, succeed in healing some of the ills of haredi society. It may seem surprising, but I can assert, from deep familiarity with the haredi world, including some of its leaders and its ordinary men in the street, that many of them share this vision.

When Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi says in Gaza that the IDF needs the haredim, he is not motivated by politics, unless every topic is political by definition. Every issue can, of course, have political consequences, but if that prevents us from talking about truth and values, it means there is no possibility for tikkun or change. If Yair Lapid says that G-d is One, we will not say there are two immanent forces because we suspect that his motive was to bring down Netanyahu. We are dealing with an existential and ethical issue and this is the way to deal with it. Its true nature will not change even if the haredi politicians try to use it to advance their own positions. That is the way it is for most issues. If, when you speak with integrity from the depths of your heart, someone tells you that you are being political, he is revealing his own failings.

In general, I believe in processes. I always believed that the change in haredi society would take place slowly and that we had to allow it time to come to pass. Many people say that it will not happen in the sweep of a sword, that it needs time. Today, saying that is a grievous error. That sword has already been raised - against us. We did not raise it, Hamas and Hezbollah did. The Jewish people are in existential danger. Anyone with eyes that see understands that we have a major manpower problem adversely affecting our fighting ability. We already have a severe problem with reservists, despite their giant hearts, because behind those hearts stand their families, wives, children, incomes – life itself. All these create inhuman pressure, certainly after one realizes that 10,000 soldiers have been wounded or killed. That is why intelligent and sensitive action is needed, but quickly.

When Ben Gurion agreed to the Chazon Ish’s request to exempt yeshiva students from the draft, we had a massive security problem and a small haredi community. Over the past few decades, we have seen the haredi community grow blessedly large, and we convinced ourselves that the security problem was minimal (a small, smart army was deemed sufficient by the experts). October 7th showed us that we have a gigantic security problem and a massive haredi community. We are in a totally different period. We must rise to the great challenge of the hour.

Not by force

We cannot change ideology by force, with contempt or through hatred. The haredim are experts on calling out “gzerot shmad” (laws forcing secularism), just give them one reason and they will unite, instantly, and their opposition will reach levels that cannot be overcome. But there is a great deal that can be done.

First and foremost, respectful and civilized discussion, with clear and logical demands, not ideological ones. Zionism and Redemption are not on the table. Explaining the economic difficulties, the shortage of soldiers and the existential problems – are.

Calling haredim wicked, cruel or indifferent is incorrect and ineffective. Haredim do not enlist because their social milieu and mores do not allow it.

Second, the creation of army units that are suitable for haredim, a cooperative effort that must be based on a deep understanding of their needs and value system. The IDF and the secular community will have to pay a price and waive some of their principles for this to happen, and we must put that on the table. It is imperative that we set priorities for principles as well. Right now, having the haredi population join the war effort is at the top of the list of priorities. The army is ready to go a long way for this to happen and the ball is now in the haredi court. Let them say: ‘We are ready’ – and then make demands, draw red lines. If tens of thousands of young haredi boys (of about 60,000 who are eligible) enlist, the IDF spiritual environment will change immediately.

Third, a change in the economic environment. A leading figure in the haredi community said to me: “We are like little children. Where is there another place in this world where people live this way, without personal responsibility for supporting their lifestyle, their income and their futures?” Haredi society must mature, accept responsibility, and we have to believe in its ability to do so. I have great faith in that sector’s power, enabled by its love of Torah, charity works, communal cohesion and wisdom.

I suggest that instead of a Draft Law we should enact a Basic Law of Torah Study. The law will make the yeshiva budget allocation a permanent feature of the budget and fix it at 2 billion NIS. Without manipulations and deals. The coalition and the opposition will both show that they recognize the status of Torah study. The budget will be given to the yeshivas that meet their enlistment requirements and its gradations will be part of the law. Starting with full coverage for those are in a hesder like program, partial coverage for those who choose to send only half of their students for basic training, down to nothing for those who do not.

Every Israeli - haredi, Arab or secular – will be entitled to the benefits granted by the government’s welfare policies, such as discounts in property taxes, child support, daycare subsidies, if they do basic training. For haredim, that basic training will be defined as becoming a 05 rifleman (this only takes a few months) and one month of service each year during one of the yeshiva breaks. Over a period of several years that will be equivalent to completing regular army service. Israeli Arabs will do national service. This way not one student’s Torah study will suffer, the Torah world will be intact, and the decision of what level of coverage the yeshiva reaches will be up to the Rosh Yeshiva and its administrator.

According to the national insurance office and the tax authorities, 70% of the haredi community above the age of 24 earns a salary. This cannot mean sweeping army exemptions, at any age. That is the majority. And what about those who are really learning, and intend to spend their entire lives in yeshiva? Halakhically, some say that Torah scholars whose vocation is Torah are exempt from voluntary wars. But it is very hard to justify their exemption from an existential war forced upon us (a milchemet mitzva) by murderous enemies when there is a shortage of soldiers and there is no one to take their place.

When all are needed to fight the war and to save the nation’s lives, as is the case now, we are all obligated by the Torah command “do not stand by as your friend’s blood is spilled” on a national level. Not only is there no exemption but there is a great obligation and commandment for every person to go out to war. When there are terrorists outside the door and someone says to his friend: ‘I am in the middle of learning Torah, so you go out and face death fighting them,’ his Torah is not true Torah. Our Torah of Life demands responsibility and action.

In truth, the reality is worse than the parable. While the boys in Ponevezh and Mir continue as usual, the Religious Zionist hesder yeshivas and Highter Yeshivas are emptying. Three fourths of their students are at the battle front for nine months at this point. If Torah study exempts yeshiva students, they too should be exempt – and then the state of Israel would exist only by a miracle, as there would be almost no soldiers. My friends and brothers, there is no Torah position that supports this. There is no Torah interpretation that says this. Sadly, we were in that position while in the Diaspora. And no miracle happened to us – our enemies slaughtered us. What came to pass was the biblical verse in which G-d says that “I didn’t reject and become repelled by them [enough] to destroy them totally” - but except for total extermination, everything that could happen to us, did happen.

I do not believe that there is a decent haredi person who thinks otherwise. The real problem is their fear that the societal structure they have created – dependent upon total educational supervision in yeshiva until an advanced age and high walls keeping the outside world away – will crumble. If there is widespread enlistment, they fear it will definitely harm the yeshivas and the haredi societal structure. This is a real worry that must be listened to, and steps must be taken to ensure its prevention.

And I return to the vision, the very practical vision: We can reach the point where the process of integrating the Torah world into the defense of the country strengthens it, allows the yeshivas to concentrate on the outstanding scholars and young adult haredim to combine Torah and work, creating a responsible, mature Torah world. There must be a change. For haredi society. For all of Am Yisrael.

Translated from Makor Rishon by Rochel Sylvetsky.