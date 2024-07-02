United Hatzalah today inaugurated its new emergency fleet of 76 ambucycles (emergency motorcycles), emergency vehicles and an ambulance at an emotional ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. The new fleet is a joint initiative of United Hatzalah in a matching partnership with philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson and her sons Adam and Matan Adelson.

The new emergency vehicles will be deployed across Israel, including throughout the Gaza Envelope, the North, and Judea and Samaria, to ensure that emergency medical aid is available to all civilians and soldiers in record speed during times of wars and attacks, and also in times of daily emergencies.

An upgraded ambulance and emergency vehicle were dedicated by Dr. Adelson to the Hebron area in memory of the heroism of Maor Lavi, who fell in battle in Gaza six months ago, and served as a United Hatzalah volunteer medic, leaving behind his wife and four children. The ambulance will be added to the Alberto and Vicky Saba Unit.

A bulletproof ambulance and an emergency vehicle were dedicated to the memory of Elad Tomer, a devoted United Hatzalah volunteer who was killed in the line of duty. His wife Tal and children attended the ceremony with Dr. Adelson in his honor.

United Hatzalah stated, "The 76 ambucycles mark 76 years to the establishment of the State of Israel, and stand as a testament to the resilience of Israel and its people."

"This resilience has been a pillar of United Hatzalah, which since October 7th, lost 18 volunteers and their family members, among them soldiers and medics who entered the line of fire to save countless lives in towns and kibbutzim in the Gaza envelope, and who fought in Gaza to defend Israel during the Iron Swords War. On October 7th and the days that followed, United Hatzalah medics, paramedics, doctors and personnel treated thousands of wounded civilians and soldiers on the ground in the Western Negev region, evacuating them to hospitals with ambucycles, ambulances, emergency vehicles, emergency SUVs, and helicopters."

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said, "I want to express my deep gratitude to philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson, and her sons, Adam and Matan Adelson, who in a matching partnership with other United Hatzalah supporters, established a new emergency fleet of lifesaving vehicles which will be used daily and in times of national emergencies by our volunteers to save countless lives. People across the country will receive fast and professional medical treatment, helping us to achieve our goal of reaching every individual in need within 90 seconds."

Dr. Miriam Adelson said during the ceremony, “In the beginning, our family donated anonymously and we were very happy. As Sheldon always said, 'it feels good to do good.' We were told that if we give our name, others would join us. That is what brought us to establish the Adelson Family Emergency Unit of United Hatzalah emergency vehicles. The memory of the volunteers will live on forever, and their ambulances will save many lives.”

Speaking about emergency medical services, Dr. Adelson stated, “The ten-minute wait for an ambulance is life or death, and this cannot be. Thanks to Eli Beer, who established this fantastic volunteer organization, people are getting help fast thanks to ambucycles.”

Israeli Minister of Health Uriel Busso, said, “I have been visiting Mount Herzl a lot lately to bury the best of our sons here. When you arrive at Mount Herzl for a ceremony dedicated to celebrating saving lives, it is very exciting. I congratulate United Hatzalah and its volunteers. Israel’s healthcare system cherishes and appreciates your important lifesaving work.”

Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, said, “The launch of the new emergency fleet of United Hatzalah, an organization dedicated to saving lives and helping others, here at Mount Herzl, which symbolizes the fulfillment of the vision of our eternal freedom, is very exciting. Thank you to the volunteers who give confidence and strength to the people of Israel.”