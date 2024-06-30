Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected not to attend the US Independence Day event at the home of the Ambassador in Jerusalem as he has been avoiding public events since the outbreak of the war.

Kan News reported that the Prime Minister will not attend the event due to the tensions between him and the Biden administration.

The event to celebrate Independence Day is scheduled to be held on Thursday, in a smaller format than in past years, and several Israeli officials plan to attend.

The Prime Minister's Office clarified that he will be absent due to the war, just as he did not attend the state events for Israel's Independence Day.

"Just as the Prime Minister did not participate in the Independence Day and Jerusalem Day ceremonies, he saw it correct to not attend the US Independence Day celebration at the Ambassador's home," the Prime Minister's Office stated.