Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today to the cabinet members that sanctions will be imposed on ministers who are absent from the cabinet meetings without permission.

According to Netanyahu, a minister who is absent from the cabinet meeting more than once without permission will not be able to fly abroad for a quarter.

Netanyahu turned to the ministers and told them: "If I can come, you can too. It is unacceptable to me that ministers are absent from government meetings. If a minister cannot come to a government meeting, he should inform the cabinet secretary."

During the cabinet meeting today, Netanyahu said, "We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north."

"To whoever doubts the achieving of these goals, I reiterate: There is no substitute for victory. We will not end the war until we achieve all of these goals."