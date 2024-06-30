Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the opening of the cabinet meeting today (Sunday) regarding the war in the south and the mission to recover the hostages.

"I send condolences to the dear families of our heroic soldiers who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip and in Judea and Samaria in the past week. We embrace the bereaved families in their most difficult hour. We are committed to the testament of the fallen – to continue to absolute victory over Hamas."

"Later today I will hold an assessment at IDF Southern Command. I will closely monitor the pace of the progress in the fighting and our plans for completing the objectives of the war."

"Our forces are operating in Rafah, Shejaiya, everywhere in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of terrorists are being eliminated every day. This is a difficult fight that is being waged above ground, sometimes in hand-to-hand combat, and below ground as well."

"We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north."

"To whoever doubts the achieving of these goals, I reiterate: There is no substitute for victory. We will not end the war until we achieve all of these goals."

"Regarding the sacred mission of freeing our hostages: There is no change in Israel's position on the release outline that President Biden has welcomed. Today, everyone knows a simple truth: Hamas is the only obstacle to the release of our hostages. With the combination of diplomatic and military pressure, the latter first and foremost, we will return them all – all 120 hostages, the living and the deceased."

"Ministers of the Government, yesterday we read the weekly Torah portion of Shelach. Against those who sought to weaken Israel, Joshua and Caleb were adamant on the determination of the people and the necessity of victory. They said: 'We should go up at once for we are well able to overcome it' and 'It is an exceedingly good land.' (Numbers 13:30, 14:7)."

"I say: Our land is exceedingly good. Our citizens are exceedingly good. Our soldiers are exceedingly good. With their strength and heroism, we will overcome our enemies."

"With G-d's help, together we will fight and together we will win."