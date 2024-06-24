Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is on a visit to Washington, met on Sunday with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Great discussion with Senator Lindsey Graham about the importance of ongoing US support as we work to bring the hostages home, continue dismantling Hamas capabilities and defend our northern border against Hezbollah,” Gallant wrote in a post on social media site X.

“Thank you Senator, for standing with Israel,” he added.

Graham also commented on the meeting in a post of his own.

“Great meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Gallant. He is a real Israeli patriot and a good friend. At this critical juncture in world history, it is imperative the United States demonstrates unshakeable support for the state of Israel, not just by words but by deeds,” he wrote.

“I told Minister Gallant two things. First, it is long overdue to put Iran on notice that any Hezbollah attack that would overwhelm the Iron Dome or create an existential threat to the Jewish state will be considered an Iranian attack against Israel,” continued Graham.

“The world must hold Iran accountable for the actions of its proxies, including Hezbollah, at this crucial moment in the life of the State of Israel. It must be made crystal clear to Iran that if they try to use Hezbollah to destroy Israel, we’re all coming after the Iranian regime,” he wrote.

“Second, I will work with my colleagues in the House and Senate to make sure there is congressional oversight of weapons delivery to Israel. The package to supply them weapons was supported by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, and the United States must provide these weapons accordingly,” concluded Graham.

Gallant is expected to meet US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and additional senior US officials during his visit to Washington.

Before taking off on Saturday night, Gallant said , “Tonight I will depart to the United States, upon invitation by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The United States is our most important and central ally. Our ties are crucial and perhaps more important than ever, at this time."

"In the US I will meet with the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, and additional senior US officials," he added. "During these meetings, I plan to discuss developments [on the southern and northern fronts], in Gaza and Lebanon. These [discussions] are particularly important and impactful at this time."

"We are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and in additional areas. The transition to ‘Phase C’ in Gaza is of great importance. I will discuss this transition with U.S. officials, touching on how it may enable additional things [to take place], and I know that we will achieve close cooperation with the U.S. on this issue as well,” Gallant concluded.

Graham has long been a staunch supporter of Israel. He recently said that, should the Biden administration follow through on its threat to stall US military aid for Israel, the White House would be "rewarding the tactics of Hamas to put civilians at risk."

"Americans should be all in and helping Israel against an existential threat. The one thing Israel and America has in common," he said. "Hamas would attack us if they could. Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism that shouts ‘Death to America, ’and Hezbollah is in the same camp. I've never heard anybody in Israel chant 'Death to America.' The people Israel is fighting are bent on destroying all of the Jews.”

Turning directly to the Biden administration, Graham urged it to "sit down with Israel, keep the weapons flowing and work out a plan, if you can."