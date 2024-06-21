The US-built pier in Gaza was unloading humanitarian aid again Thursday after being removed for a second time last week because of rough seas, the US military said, according to The Associated Press.

The announcement comes a day after US officials said the pier had been re-attached to the shore after being temporarily removed last Friday due to poor sea conditions.

The pier was only operational for a week before a storm broke it apart . Before it broke apart, the pier had been gradually increasing aid movement each day.

Last week, US officials said that the aid pier will be detached from Gaza’s coast for a second time due to rough seas.

Wednesday’s announcement came a day after The New York Times reported that the US pier has failed in its mission and may cease operations weeks ahead of schedule.

President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address in March, announced the plans for the temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.