The America-built pier off the coast of Gaza that was meant to facilitate the provision of additional humanitarian aid into the Strip has failed in its mission and may cease operations weeks ahead of schedule, according to a New York Times report.

Aid organizations have stated that the pier has only operated 10 days out of the month it was supposed to have been in operation. Two-thirds of the time has been spent repairing the pier.

US President Joe Biden first announced his intention to construct the pier during his State of the Union address in March, saying that the temporary pier would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip. The pier was quickly constructed and began operations exactly a month ago on May 18.

The pier was only operational for a week before a storm broke it apart. Repairs on the pier were completed on June 8, but it was forced to cease operations again and was disconnected from the coast over the weekend due to rough seas.

The pier cost $230 million to construct.