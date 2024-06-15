The US-built aid pier will be detached from Gaza’s coast for a second time due to rough seas, two US officials said Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The military is detaching the causeway and moving it late Friday and into Saturday to prevent it from breaking apart again, as it did late last month when it was hit by bad weather, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military planning.

The officials expect it will be back in place by next week and will be operating again.

US Central Command announced just last week that the US military-built pier designed to carry aid into Gaza by boat has been reconnected to the beach after a section broke apart in storms and rough seas.

The section that connects to the beach in Gaza, the causeway, was rebuilt nearly two weeks after heavy storms damaged it and abruptly halted what had already been a troubled delivery route.

The pier was only operational for a week before a storm broke it apart . Before it broke apart, the pier had been gradually increasing aid movement each day.

President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address in March, announced the plans for the temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

A day later, Biden said that Israel will provide security for the port he plans to build off the coast of Gaza that would provide aid to the Strip.

