The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to violate Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and was intercepted by naval commandos last week, contained very little humanitarian aid for Gaza.

This stands in stark contrast to the claims by activists on board the vessels that their goal was to bring in aid for Gazans.

“No wonder the fake-aid Hamas-Sumud flotilla rejected all the proposals from Israel, Italy, and Greece to peacefully unload the aid for Gaza in one of the regional ports: after checking all the ships and yachts of the flotilla, the total ‘aid’ we found amounted to barely 2 tons across 42 vessels,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding, “This amounts to less than one-tenth of a single aid truck!”

For comparison, it added, a single aid truck entering Gaza carries about 20 tons of aid and around 300 aid trucks enter Gaza every day.

“The Hamas-Sumud flotilla was nothing more than a publicity stunt,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Among the participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla was environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was previously deported by Israel in June after taking part in another flotilla, the Madleen.

Thunberg and 170 other activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla were deported by Israel.

