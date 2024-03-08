US President Joe Biden on Thursday night gave his State of the Union speech to a Joint Session of Congress.

Officials said before the speech that Biden is expected to announce the establishment of a port off the coast of Gaza that will contribute to the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The officials said that the first aid shipments would arrive from Cyprus and the operation would not require the presence of the US military boots on the ground. They estimated that the establishment of the port would take several weeks.

In excerpts released of the speech by the White House, Biden attacks former President Donald Trump, who is set to be his opponent in the presidential election in November, for plotting "revenge and retribution".

The excerpts also showed that Biden would say of the US economy that "in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told."