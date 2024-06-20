The heads of the authorities in Judea and Samaria met for the first time since the municipal elections at the Yesha Council’s startup conference, which took place on Wednesday in Givat Ze’ev. They discussed the challenges and opportunities that face the communities of the district.

At the opening of the conference, the head of the Binyamin Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, announced the appointment of the new CEO of the Yesha Council, Omer Rahamim.

Ganz congratulated the incoming CEO and said, “I want to congratulate Omer Rahamim on assuming the position of CEO of the Yesha Council. Omer is a man of value who brings with him years of vast experience from his work in the public sector and his close connections with members of Knesset and government ministers. I am sure that he will imbue a new and creative spirit in our work dealing with the challenges currently faced by the communities of Judea and Samaria.”

Rahamim addressed the conference and said, “It is a great privilege for me to be a partner in the work to be done for the community during this critical and historic time we find ourselves in. With God’s help, we will work together with the heads of the authorities in sustaining and developing the communities of Judea and Samaria.”

“I would like to thank the authority heads for the trust they have placed in me.”

Omer Rahamim is replacing the previous Yesha Council CEO, Shira Libman, who completed her term at the beginning of May. From 2017, Rahamim served as advisor to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. In his immediate past term of office he was the advisor for Knesset and government affairs.

Rahamim, 33, holds a master’s degree in government and public policy from Bar-Ilan University. He is married and a father of four. He resides in Nofei Nehemia in Samaria.