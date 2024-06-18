The French police arrested three minors aged 12-14 on suspicion of gang rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl on nationalistic grounds, according to reports from local media on Tuesday.

According to the reports, one of the suspects was in a relationship with the girl and claimed in his interrogation that he committed the act as revenge for her not disclosing that she was Jewish.

Antisemitic remarks and pictures, including a photo of a burned Israeli flag, were found on the suspect's mobile phone.

Another suspect said he committed the act "because she said bad things about Palestine".

The girl herself stated that during the rape, they threatened to kill her and made antisemitic comments.

The horrifying incident occurred last Saturday night when she was dragged to a hangar in a Paris suburb and raped by three assailants.

After the complaint was filed, the 12-year-old was sent for a medical examination that confirmed she had indeed been sexually assaulted.

Due to French laws and the fact that the suspects are minors, their arrest was approved by a special unit in the prosecutor's office, which is also investigating them.