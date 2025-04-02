Berlin's immigration authorities have issued deportation orders against three European Union nationals and one American, citing allegations of antisemitism and support for terrorism following their participation in pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrations, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

A lawyer representing two of the individuals has criticized the move as an unprecedented use of Germany’s migration laws for political purposes, according to the report.

The four activists—two Irish nationals, one Polish citizen, and one American—have been given until April 21 to leave Germany or face deportation. They argue that Berlin officials are exploiting migration laws to suppress political dissent, stating in a joint declaration that their expulsion is part of a broader effort to “silence pro-Palestinian voices.”

Comparing their case to that of Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born Columbia University graduate detained in the US for anti-Israel activism, the group condemned what they perceive as an attack on free speech.

Alexander Gorski, a criminal defense and migration lawyer representing two of the activists, said he had never before encountered a case in which deportation was justified using the concept of Staatsräson—Germany’s principle that Israel’s security is integral to the national interest.

“They are essentially arguing that German Staatsräson necessitates the harshest measures permitted under migration law,” Gorski said, as quoted by The Financial Times. “I have never seen such explicitly political language in a deportation case before.”

Berlin’s Department for the Interior and Sport confirmed that the activists’ residency permits had been revoked, linking the decision to protests held at Berlin’s Free University in October 2024. Authorities alleged that a masked group caused property damage and graffiti during the demonstration. While criminal investigations are ongoing, officials did not confirm whether any of the four expelled activists face direct charges.

Gorski argued that the accusations remain vague, stating, “The police claimed our clients participated in the university occupation, but they have yet to submit any files to the state prosecutor. We have been denied access to the case records.”

The Berlin government declined to comment further, citing data protection laws.

The case is part of a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism in Germany since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. German officials have increasingly used migration laws to take action against individuals perceived as supporting terrorism, Gorski claimed, citing multiple instances where Palestinian Arabs and other Arabs lost residency status over protest participation or social media posts.

Investigative outlet The Intercept, which first reported the case, said two of the activists were accused of attempting to prevent arrests by grabbing the arms of police officers or other demonstrators. Additionally, they were alleged to have chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

In addition to anti-Israel protests, the number of antisemitic crimes in Germany has risen sharply since October 7.

In one incident, a synagogue in the German capital of Berlin was firebombed by two assailants. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

In another case, police in the western German city of Essen arrested a man who plotted to attack a pro-Israel demonstration.

The German government's commissioner for the fight against anti-Jewish hatred, Felix Klein, said on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre that Germany has faced a "tsunami of antisemitism".

Klein said that "open and aggressive antisemitism in all its forms" was "stronger than at any time since 1945", both in Germany and worldwide.

He added that "since October 7 we have experienced a tsunami of antisemitism" and that the Hamas attack had led to "further breaches in the existing defenses in our society" against such prejudice.