It’s no secret that the American left has an antisemitism problem.

-From ignoring the ever-increasing attacks against Jews across the country to refusing to condemn antisemitic riots in the streets and on college campuses.

-From not only refusing to denounce antisemites within their own ranks to supporting policies that put American Jews at increasing risk.

The left has made it clear that not only are Jews not a priority, they very much are the left’s chosen scapegoat.

It's easy to write off the left and by extension liberals, after the past few months. Lately though, I’ve heard from a lot of old friends who insist that what we’ve seen since October 7th is really a complete distortion of everything the left stands for. They claim that their belief system has been hijacked by antisemitic extremists who have wholly undermined liberal values.

At first, it sounds like a case of the “No true Scotsman” argument. The No True Scotsman argument is a logical fallacy wherein someone dismisses counterexamples to a generalization by arbitrarily redefining the criteria to exclude them.

For example:

Person A: "No Scotsman puts sugar on his porridge."

Person B: "But my Scottish friend does."

Person A: "Well, no true Scotsman would do that."

This fallacy avoids engaging with evidence by shifting the definition to protect the original claim from criticism. It's often used to dismiss criticism of a group or ideology by claiming that those who act contrary to its supposed values aren't "real" members.

This sounds like a textbook example. However, I’m not so quick to dismiss their claims. These friends, after all have impressive liberal bonafides. These are the folks who protested against the Vietnam War and marched in the Civil Rights Movement. They fought alongside Abbie Hoffman and MLK. They’re the founders of what would be considered Western Liberalism. They’ve set the standards and the example. They’re not just dyed-in-the-wool liberals. They’re tie-dyed in Woodstock.

The question then becomes, do the vast majority of liberals today who hate Israel and engage in open antisemitism really reflect traditional liberal values? To answer this question, I’ve created a handy test. I have compiled a list of some of the core values liberals claim to champion. Next to each item, I have included an example of this value drawn from current events.

I challenge those who claim to be liberal to take this test. In taking it, see how many times you agree not only with the value expressed but with the corresponding example:

Women’s Rights

Value: The liberal viewpoint on women's rights emphasizes equality, autonomy, and freedom of choice. Liberals advocate for policies that ensure women have the same legal, social, and economic opportunities as men, including equal pay, reproductive rights, access to education, and protection against discrimination and violence. They support governmental and societal efforts to dismantle systemic barriers that have historically disadvantaged women, such as gender-based workplace discrimination and restrictive reproductive laws. The core belief is that gender should not determine one’s rights, opportunities, or treatment in society, and that progress toward equality benefits everyone.

Example: Therefore, liberals are rightly horrified at the atrocities against women by Hamas on October 7th. They hear the stories of brutal rape committed by Palestinian Arab terrorists against Jewish women, the details of which are among the most perverted cases of sexual violence in modern history, and feel nothing but revulsion. Likewise, they show support for the female hostages who, upon release, shared the disgusting details of their capture. They believe the stories of the women who experienced these unspeakable crimes.

They would never dare claim that rape is legitimate resistance. Instead, they see the brutal attacks as what they are and unequivocally denounce them as crimes against women.

Finally, they choose to support Israel, where women have equal rights over the Palestinian Arab areas, where women continue to be abused and exploited.

LGBTQ+ Rights (written without taking eternal Torah prohibitions into account)

Value: The liberal viewpoint on gay and trans rights centers on equality, inclusion, and personal freedom. Liberals advocate for legal protections against discrimination, marriage equality, gender-affirming healthcare, and the right for individuals to express their identity without fear of persecution. They support policies that ensure alternative lifestyle people have the same rights and opportunities as others, including protections in employment, housing, and healthcare. The belief is that sexual orientation and gender identity should not be barriers to full participation in society and that recognizing and respecting these rights promotes a more just and inclusive world.

Example: The liberals condemn Palestinian Arab society, in which being gay is a crime punishable by death. They condemn Gaza, where gays are executed by being thrown to their deaths off rooftops. They were shocked to hear that former hostage Emily Damari had to hide that she was a lesbian from her captures for fear of being murdered. They refuse to support a society whose newspapers call being gay “crazed,” and “twisted” and who say that gays “overturn human values” and “conspire against the human race.” They likewise condemn the neighboring Islamic regimens in the region, such as Syria, whose new Islamist government is currently hunting trans individuals.

Instead, they support Israel, the only country in the Middle East in which it is not a crime to be gay. The liberal viewpoint on LGBTQ+ rights, aligns with support for Israel, as Israel is considered the most rights-respecting nation in the Middle East. Israel upholds legal protections for LGBTQ+- and sees high LGBTQ+- representation in politics and the military. It is also one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly countries in the region, recognizing same-sex relationships, allowing LGBTQ+ individuals to serve openly in the military, and hosting major Pride events, especially in Tel Aviv. They are proud of Israel for its liberal stance on the issue.

Indigenous Rights

Value: The liberal view on Indigenous rights emphasizes individual freedoms, equality, and the protection of minority groups within a democratic framework. Liberals generally support recognizing Indigenous rights, including land claims, self-governance, and cultural preservation, as part of broader human rights principles. They advocate for reconciliation efforts, legal recognition of treaties, and policies that promote social and economic inclusion while ensuring Indigenous communities have autonomy in decision-making. They support such projects as land-back initiatives.

Example: The liberal therefore supports Zionism, the original land-back movement. It supports Jews as the indigenous inhabitants of Israel and supports their right to return to their historic homeland. It sees the Jewish People as the indigenous group with historical and cultural ties to the land of Israel. Liberals argue that Jewish people, having maintained a continuous presence in the region for thousands of years and facing displacement through colonial and imperial forces, have a right to self-determination and sovereignty in their ancestral homeland. They see the establishment of Israel as a form of national liberation, similar to Indigenous movements reclaiming land and autonomy elsewhere. Additionally, from a liberal perspective, Israel's recognition as a democratic state aligns with the broader commitment to self-governance and cultural preservation for indigenous peoples.

Anti-colonialism

Value: Likewise, the liberal view against colonialism is rooted in principles of individual freedom, self-determination, and equality. Liberals oppose colonialism because it violates the rights of indigenous and local populations by imposing foreign rule, exploiting resources, and suppressing cultural and political autonomy. They argue that legitimate governance must be based on the consent of the governed, making colonial domination inherently unjust. Additionally, liberal thought condemns the economic and social inequalities created by colonialism, advocating for decolonization, reparations, and fair international relations. While some liberal perspectives historically justified colonialism under the guise of "civilizing missions," modern liberalism overwhelmingly rejects these justifications, emphasizing anti-imperialism, national sovereignty, and human rights.

Example: The liberal thus condemns the Palestinian Arab attempt to colonize Israel, as well as recognizes it as part of a greater, centuries-long effort by the Arabs of colonial expansion. They believe that letting Arab colonialism continue poses a direct threat to all free nations.

Democracy

Value: The liberal view on democracy emphasizes individual rights, political freedoms, and government accountability. Liberals believe that democracy is the best system for ensuring equality, representation, and the protection of civil liberties. They advocate for free and fair elections, the rule of law, and a system of checks and balances to prevent the concentration of power. Additionally, liberal democracy prioritizes pluralism, meaning diverse opinions, political parties, and social groups should have a voice in governance. While liberals support majority rule, they also stress the importance of protecting minority rights to prevent tyranny by the majority. Overall, liberal democracy seeks to balance personal freedoms with collective decision-making, ensuring a just and inclusive society.

Example: Liberals must support Israel, the only democracy in the region. The liberal view on democracy supports Israel by emphasizing its status as a democratic state that upholds individual rights, political freedoms, and the rule of law. Israel, as the only full democracy in the Middle East, aligns with liberal democratic principles by holding regular elections, maintaining a system of checks and balances, and protecting freedoms such as speech, press, and religion. Liberals value these aspects because they ensure government accountability and safeguard minority rights, even within a majority-Jewish state.

Furthermore, the liberal commitment to pluralism and inclusion resonates with Israel’s diverse society, which includes Jewish, Arab, Druze and other communities participating in its democratic institutions. On the other hand, they condemn Palestinian Arab society for its dictatorships. They point to Gaza, where after winning Gaza’s first election, Hamas seized and refused to give up power. They likewise condemn the Palestinian Authority who, since electing Mahmoud Abbas as President of the State of Palestine in 2005 has refused to hold new elections in the following twenty years.

Currently, as anti-Hamas activists in Gaza are being beaten, tortured, and executed for protesting Hamas rule, it is clear that freedom and democracy are nowhere to be found in Palestinian Arab society.

Freedom of Movement/No Human Is Illegal

Value: Liberals believe in freedom of movement and that no human being is illegal. The liberal view on freedom of movement is based on the principles of individual liberty, human rights, and equality. Liberals argue that no human being is illegal, as legality should apply to actions, not people. Liberals advocate for fair and humane immigration policies that respect refugees’ rights, promote social integration, and recognize the economic and cultural benefits of migration.

Example: Liberals are revolted by calls to expel Jews from Israel. They reject entirely calls for Jews to “Go back to Europe.” They denounce anti-Jewish policies in the Arab world, including the complete expulsion of Sephardic Jews from Arab countries, the current ban on Jews entering certain Arab countries, and the official Palestinian policies in both Gaza and the PA run section of the “West Bank” that make it a crime for Jews to enter Palestinian controlled areas. Not a single Jew is allowed to live in these places. To this day, they are banned from the Temple Mount, their holiest site.

Liberals know that this is what apartheid really looks like. They instead recognized that Israel was a haven for Jews fleeing real ethnic cleansing such as the Holocaust and forced removals from Arab countries.

Multiculturalism

Value: The liberal view supporting multiculturalism emphasizes the value of diversity, inclusion, and the protection of cultural identities within a society. Liberals argue that societies should celebrate cultural differences, allowing individuals from various ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds to maintain their distinct identities while participating fully in the social, political, and economic life of the country.

Multiculturalism, from a liberal perspective, promotes equality and non-discrimination, ensuring that minority groups have equal opportunities and protection under the law. Liberals believe that embracing multiculturalism enriches society by fostering greater understanding, tolerance, and innovation. It also challenges the notion of cultural assimilation, advocating instead for a society where diversity is seen as a strength and where everyone’s cultural heritage is respected and valued.

Example: The liberal view supporting multiculturalism means supporting Israel, particularly in the context of its diverse population and the inclusion of multiple cultural, religious, and ethnic groups. Israel is home to a variety of communities, including Jews from different cultural backgrounds (Ashkenazi, Sephardi, Mizrahi, Ethiopian Jews), Arabs (both Muslim and Christian), Druze, and others. The liberal multiculturalist perspective praises Israel for promoting and protecting the distinct identities and rights of these groups within its society while ensuring their participation in the democratic process.

From this viewpoint, multiculturalism supports Israel's commitment to being a democracy that provides freedom of religion, expression, and cultural preservation, ensuring that its various groups are not assimilated into a single homogenous culture but are instead able to maintain and celebrate their unique heritages. Liberals who support Israel’s multiculturalism argue that the state works towards equality and inclusion for all its citizens, including the Arab minority while fostering respect and coexistence between different cultural and religious communities. This vision aligns with the broader liberal principles of diversity, non-discrimination, and equal opportunities for all.

Anti-Nazi

Value: Liberals oppose Nazism due to its roots in authoritarianism, racial supremacy, and the systematic violation of human rights, particularly the persecution and genocide of Jews, during the Holocaust. From a liberal perspective, Nazism is an extreme form of intolerance that threatens individual freedoms, equality, and the rule of law. Liberals believe in the importance of democratic governance, pluralism, and the protection of minority rights, which stand in direct opposition to Nazi principles of totalitarianism, racial hierarchy, and violence. As such, they argue that Nazism and its ideologies should be rejected and actively resisted in favor of a just, inclusive, and free society.

Example: The rejection of Nazism by liberal values supports Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, protecting its sovereignty and security in the face of threats from neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic groups. Liberals are smart enough to see that there is no difference between today’s anti-Israel protesters and the Nazis. The terminology they use might have changed, but the goal is still the same. It's the same ideology and the same hatred. Antizionism does indeed mean antisemitism, rebranded with a new name.

Knowing this, liberals explicitly reject the hate they have seen on campuses and in the streets across America. They know that Jews are once more under attack. They understand that their Jewish neighbors are living with a fear not felt since pre–World War 2 Europe. They understand that antisemitic attacks are increasingly on the rise and now make up the largest percentage of hate crimes. When they see the Nazi salute and swastikas at Pro-Hamas rallies, or when they hear calls of “Gas the Jews” at anti-Israel protests, they agree that these are Nazi slogans and that anyone using them is supporting Nazi ideology.

They understand that the pro-Nazi sentiments of Hamas mean that Hamas is a hate group that should be justifiably condemned as such. They recognize that Hamas and its supporters are modern-day Nazis with the exact same goals. Finally, they understand that the groups claiming to be merely anti-Israel are using such claims to preach a thinly veiled Jew-hatred that cannot be tolerated by any decent society.

If you read this list and find yourself agreeing with both the values and the examples - congratulations. You are indeed a liberal and are consistent in your beliefs. Israelis and Jews around the world over thank you for your support.

If however, you find yourself agreeing with the values but not the examples given, examples that specifically relate to Jews and Israel, then the sad fact is you’re not a liberal. You’re just an antisemite.

Ilan Goodman is a museum collections professional and exhibition curator. He also serves as a rabbi and educator. He made Aliyah to Israel in 2011 and lives with his wife and children in Beit Shemesh