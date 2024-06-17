President Isaac Herzog today (Monday) met with US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein.

In their meeting, they discussed the relentless attacks and rocket fire from Hezbollah, instigated by Iran, towards Israel’s northern towns and cities, and the urgent need to restore security to the northern border and allow residents to return safely to their homes.

In addition, they spoke about the urgent necessity of securing the release of all the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The President emphasized that this was an essential first step in resolving the issues at hand.

Earlier today, Hochstein met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Also participating in the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Israel Stephanie Hallett.