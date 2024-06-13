Hamas is refusing to allow Israel the right to veto specific "serious" terrorists from being released in return for the captive female soldiers even though Israel agreed to compromise on having the power to veto only half of the 200 terrorist murderers who would be released.

In addition, Hamas insists on not having a deadline for the fighting to restart if agreements are not reached on the second stage of the deal.

Hamas staunchly refuses the Israeli demand to exile the terrorists, not even to the Gaza Strip, and demands that they be returned to their place of origin, including Judea and Samaria. Israel refuses to allow terrorists to return to Judea and Samaria where they are able to attack Israelis again easily.

The terror organization also demands not only an American guarantee to end the war, but also guarantees from China, Russia, and Turkey.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Hamas is demanding several changes to the proposed deal. According to him, some of the changes are workable but some are not.

"Here, in a nutshell, is where we stand: A deal was on the table that was virtually identical to the proposal that Hamas put forward on May the 6th, a deal that the entire world was behind, a deal Israel has accepted, and Hamas could have answered with a single word: yes. Instead, Hamas waited nearly two weeks and then proposed more changes, a number of which go beyond positions it had previously taken and accepted. As a result – and you heard the prime minister say this – the war that Hamas started on October 7th, with its barbaric attack on Israel and on Israeli civilians, will go on. More people will suffer. More Palestinians will suffer; more Israelis will suffer," Blinken stated.

Family members of hostages from the Tikva Forum responded to Hamas' refusal to accept the proposal: "We demand from the government: stop talking with Hamas - there won't be a deal with animals. As long as the Israeli government speaks to Hamas it endangers the hostages."

The family members noted that "to reach a deal or any chance of freeing the hostages all of the residents of the Gaza Strip must understand that there is no hope for Hamas. We demand what the government declares today: 1. There won't be any deal without the release of all hostages. 2. Hamas is no longer in charge of the Gaza Strip. 3. Full IDF rule in the Gaza Strip until the hostages return. 4. The reduction of humanitarian aid to the minimum required by international law. It is not clear how the Israeli government still thinks there is a possibility that Hamas would release the hospital after the horrors of October 7th."