As part of the advocacy mission of the Nahama VeHatzala organization in the United States and Brazil, an event supporting Israel in Brazil was held last night (Sunday) with about 80 people, including the Safra family, IDF officers, and many dignitaries.

Just before the ceremony, IDF soldier Moshiko Moskowitz, who has been volunteering in military service since the beginning of the war on October 7th, held a minute of silence to honor the memory of fallen IDF officer Arnon Zamora, who was killed in the line of duty while rescuing four hostages from central Gaza.

Moshiko Moskowitz and his brother Shmulik Moskowitz established a large equipment fund for the IDF and launched an emergency shelter and building in Givatayim for the residents and soldiers.

The two brothers left everything and immediately volunteered for reserve duty and as part of the advocacy array, they meet and host delegations from abroad for tours in the south and the north.

Moshiko Moskowitz said: "It was an honor for me to open such an important event with bloggers and influencers from Brazil, with a special moment where we honor our hero for Operation Arnon, a rescue operation that will be talked about a lot and will be part of the history of the State of Israel."