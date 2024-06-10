תיעוד מהמסוק לאחר חילוץ החטופים מעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF published new videos from the helicopter in which three hostages were rescued from Gaza on Saturday.

The now-former hostages, Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27) and Shlomi Ziv (40), were rescued from an apartment in Nuseirat. A fourth hostage, Noa Argamani, was rescued from another apartment in the same town and taken in a different helicopter.

One video shows the rescued hostages happily boarding the helicopter and one of them even shakes hands with one of the soldiers. A soldier reported as they boarded, "The first one is aboard, the second, we've got the third."

In the second video, one of the soldiers asked if this was their first time flying in a helicopter and described the route they took.