Agam Goldstein-Almog who was released from Hamas captivity spoke at the Local Government Convention on Sunday about the rescue of four hostages on Saturday and her feelings in the hours and days after she was released from captivity.

Goldstein said she "feels like I'm in a hallucination since yesterday. It is so exciting and I can't fathom it. On the day that I returned, I thought, 'Wow, this morning I relieved myself in a tunnel.' I see that the hostages who returned are overcome with feelings. They aren't returning to their lives, they are rebuilding them from nothing. I still haven't returned to life, I'm not in my house, I am contending with loss, I still haven't touched the trauma.

"I am hurt by the citizens of Israel for things I did as well. I, 18-year-old Agam, lost my father and brother, but as far as the state is concerned, I'm Agam, and I returned from captivity. I received shocking reactions from people who live here on the same land as me. I came back after living with Arabs for 51 days. I got reactions as if you're my enemies. Why would they react badly? It finished me."

She added: "I recounted things about the relationships I had with my captors and people didn't like it. I presented a side of human interactions and for that, I was criticized. People's reactions were tough.

"Why are we judging the hostages who returned from captivity? Because they came back smiling? It's a crazy experience which can't be dealt with. I'm not sure it's possible to understand and process it.

"Thank G-d they got out safe and sound and met their families. We need to increase the pressure so everyone comes home smiling like that."