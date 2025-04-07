Following a week of high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., survivors of Hamas captivity— Iair Horn, Aviva Siegel, and Keith Siegel — shared a message ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“We hope this meeting will serve not only as a diplomatic milestone — but as a meaningful step forward in the ongoing efforts to bring all 59 hostages home. A year and a half since they were taken, every moment matters," the three former hostages said.

"We are deeply grateful to President Trump, Mr Witkoff, and the Trump administration for their personal commitment to this cause. Their voice and leadership are crucial in the effort to secure the release of every hostage still held in the tunnels of Hamas in Gaza," they said.

They continued," We stand here as survivors who endured hell on earth and know all too well what the hostages are going through at this very moment. Every minute is torture—for them and for their families."

They asked the two leaders, "President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu—while 59 hostages remain in Gaza, we cannot begin to heal. While they are still there, we are still there with them."

"Over the past week in Washington, we were welcomed with open arms. In every meeting, we heard a clear and consistent message: the return of the hostages is a top priority.

"President Trump, you helped make a historic deal possible once before—we believe that with shared determination and courageous leadership, it can happen again. Now is the time to lead the way, act decisively, and bring them all home—without delay,” the captivity survivors concluded.