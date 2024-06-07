IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF updated on Friday night, following the rocket and missile sirens that sounded in the area of Matat in northern Israel at 8:34 p.m., that two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel that fell in open areas.

Additionally, following the sirens that sounded at 8:13 p.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the western Galilee area, it was determined to be a false alarm.

The IDF also confirmed the incident in which a UAV that crossed from Lebanon fell in an open area in the Jezreel Valley area.

“Defensive measures that were deployed failed to intercept the target. Furthermore, an additional UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon that fell in the area of Shomera,” the statement said.

“The alerts were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the failed interception. In all of the incidents, no injuries or damage were reported. The incident is under review.”

Earlier on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab, along with a Hezbollah launcher in the area of al Kharayeb, southern Lebanon.

Throughout the day, IDF mortars and artillery fired to remove a threat in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura.

