A Hezbollah unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) infiltrated Israel on Friday afternoon and reached the Lower Galilee, some 35 kilometers from Lebanon, IDF officials said on Friday night.

After an attempt to intercept the UAV failed, it exploded in an open area. There were no injuries in the incident.

This is one of the greatest distances that a Hezbollah UAV was able to reach Israel since the start of the war.

On Wednesday, an attack drone launched by Hezbollah exploded in a soccer field in Hurfeish, a Druze town in northern Israel.

No sirens were activated before the drone struck.

Staff Sergeant (res.) Refael Kauders was killed in the drone attack and 10 other people were injured.

