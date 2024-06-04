Shlomo Klein, Producer of Kosherpalooza and publisher of the Fleishigs magazine, says that, “Kosherpalooza is extremely unique and important. This is a way for us to show the world how amazing kosher is.”

Gad Elbaz of Kosherpalooza says, “First of all when Jews gather together for good food, wine and energy like this, it’s always something good, because Hashem wants us to unite.”

Gitty Halberstam from Misceo Liqueurs adds that, “Kosherpalooza is an event where regular Jewish consumers could come and try all the products they heard about and saw it. They weren't sure if they wanted to purchase it, they get to actually try it and see if they like it, and they'll go out and purchase it. It's for all Jewish brands, everyone all together, it's really a beautiful event.”

Zischa, from Zischa’s Gala, says that, “The event is amazing. So many people from all different cultures. Very, very colorful, I would say.

“It is a festival, the kosherpalooza is amazing,” says Gilad Hachmon, CEO of Tnuva USA. “I wish I was here last year. It is representing of what the kosher culinary market went through in the last ten years, from kugel and tzimmes, to the cutting edge of culinary and we are here, we're ahead of the curve, like with everybody else.”

Shifra Klein, Editor of the Fleishigs magazine, believes that “The feeling of unity, as a community that we have, when you see look around you and you see the group of people that are here at the show, it's people from all walks of life. We're all similar in that we keep a kosher lifestyle and we're all Jews. But we're all so different, but we all come together. There's no better time than now, than to really take that feeling with you, and that's really what's helping us, I think live and keep our joy and our positivity in this time.”

Shlomo Klein adds, “You come to such an event, you see kosher in such a positive light. You see that the level of kosher has grown leaps and bounds and everything about it is just amazing. The level of kosher food has grown tremendously, in a way that you go to kosher restaurants, you go to kosher events and you're seeing fine dining. You're seeing interesting dishes. Chefs are doing creative stuff, full of dishes with so many different components. You see kosher products I just discovered here at the show parve caviar. I just discovered parve caviar. It's insane to see what is out there.”

Brian Finkel, D’vash Organics, feels that, “To have all these Jews together, eating delicious kosher food; what an exciting time to be alive, that we could do something like this, especially during such a challenging moment for our people, to all be together like this. You know it's really special and so many displays of ahdut (unity), just people being together and helping each other and working together, it's beautiful.”

Gad Elbaz is excited to “Be here every year presenting our products. We love it. I love being here and look at this crowd, it's an amazing show.”

Zischa adds that he is, “Showcasing a product that I put my heart and soul into and I cook and I make personally. One of the best products that you've ever seen, P'tcha.”

Gitty Halberstam, “My creative coffee liqueur uses Colombian coffee, Madagascar vanilla, corn-based vodka and a little bit of cane sugar, very balanced 35% ABV we’re available across the country in Total Wine as well as all local stores in New York, New Jersey, Florida and hopefully soon Texas as well.”

Gad Elbaz says that he is here, “To cook my Moroccan fish. My special recipe that nobody knows, but today I'm going to expose it. Gaston Chef Gaston, it's my first name before Gad Elbaz. Also, my wine is here with Shilo, Cabarnet Franc, I'm excited for everybody to try it, so food, wine, music and me, I think, goes together.”

Gilad Hachmon presents his, “New brand, Good Week. Good Week is a brand owned by Tnuva. It's only for the US market, highly kosher, distributed everywhere. Our first product is one-pot pasta. We have risotto and penne, four types of pasta dishes. What we do is just dump it in boiling water and you have a creamy Italian meal in minutes, non-GMO, no preservatives, two years shelf life, everything a Jewish family needs.”

All it takes is 10 minutes to make a meal, 3 cups of water, 2 tbsp olive oil, pour it in, mix it walk away. Be well.”

Shlomo Gotleib, of Bunne Roza’s Dumplin, says that, “This is kind of a ready kreplach. We have a variety of five, beef, chicken, veal, turkey, lamb. It tastes really good, and thank God, sells all over.”

Brian Finkel adds that, “We sell all things dates. We have date syrup, we have date snacks, date bars. Anything you could do with a date, we can do it. It's very Jewish. It's an outgrowth of my Aliyah story and our friendship. I met this guy David, my best friend, during our year in Yeshiva in Jerusalem way back in 2005. I subsequently made Aliyah in 2013, currently live in the Shomron and we discovered silan which Israelis love. It's in every supermarket in Israel and I called him. He lives in LA and I said, ‘Let's sell silan in America, what do you think? And the rest is history.”