Claudia Sheinbaum is set to be elected Mexico's first woman president, exit polls following Sunday’s showed, according to the AFP news agency.

The Enkoll polling firm said that Sheinbaum, the ruling party candidate, won around 58 percent of votes, against 29 percent for her main opposition rival Xochitl Galvez.

The only man running, long-shot centrist Jorge Alvarez Maynez, had around 11 percent, it said.

With the victory, Sheinbaum is poised to become both Mexico’s first woman president as well as its first Jewish president.

Sheinbaum served as Mexico City’s first Jewish Mayor from 2018 before stepping down last June in order to run for the ruling party leadership.

She previously worked as an environmental engineer at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She spent four years as a PhD student in California.