Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that US President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the implementation of a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods, The Canadian Press reported.

The decision came after Trudeau pledged to strengthen border security measures.

Initially scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, as per an order signed by Trump over the weekend, the tariffs will now be postponed for at least 30 days as both nations negotiate a long-term resolution.

The announcement followed the second phone call between the two leaders that day.

Among the new initiatives Canada has committed to are the appointment of a Fentanyl Czar, designating cartels as terrorist organizations, and launching a joint Canada-US task force to combat organized crime.

When asked about his conversation with Trudeau, Trump simply stated that it “went well.”

He later confirmed the delay in the implementation of the tariffs, writing on his Truth Social platform, “Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country.”

“Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, “reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are, and will be, working on protecting the Border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the Border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million,” he added.

“As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!”

Trump had earlier announced a similar agreement with Mexico, saying he had decided to “immediately pause” tariffs on the country for a month after a “very friendly” discussion with President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country,” he added.

Trump further explained that both nations had agreed to halt the planned tariffs for a month to allow negotiations led by key US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, alongside high-level representatives from Mexico. “I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” he said.

Sheinbaum also confirmed the agreement on social media, highlighting joint commitments on security and trade.

According to Sheinbaum, Mexico will immediately deploy 10,000 members of its National Guard to reinforce the border, while the US has pledged to take steps to curb the trafficking of high-powered weapons into Mexico.