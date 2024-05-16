Iranian media is reporting that a 20-year-old Jewish man will be executed by Iranian authorities on Saturday.

The man is facing the death penalty after he was involved in a fight with a local non-Jew during which the latter was killed.

He was arrested by local police and sentenced to death.

The Jewish man's family tried to pay the family of the slain man, which according to Iranian law has the power to determine the punishment of the suspect. However, the slain man's family refuses to accept the payment and insists the Jew be put to death.

Lawyers and other officials in the Iranian-Jewish community in the United States are trying to convince the victim's family but at the time of reporting they have not moved.

The Jewish man's family asked the public to pray for Ervin Netanel ben Tziona.