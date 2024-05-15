President Joe Biden and former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday agreed to hold two campaign debates.

The current President had announced earlier that he would not participate in fall presidential debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission that has organized them for more than three decades, instead proposing that media outlets directly organize the debates with the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social site, said he was “Ready and Willing to Debate” Biden.

A few hours later, Biden said he accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27th, adding, “Over to you, Donald.” Trump wrote on Truth Social he’d be there, adding, “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!”

A short time later the two agreed to a second debate on ABC on September 10th.

Biden quipped on social media: “Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years.”