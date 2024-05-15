תיעוד מחילוץ פצועים מעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF rescue helicopter squadrons, Medical Corps teams in the Technological and Logistics Directorate, and Unit 669 have carried out dozens of evacuations of injured soldiers from areas of operations in the Gaza Strip over the past week while providing advanced and life-saving medical treatment.

The evacuations are carried out under fire from inside and in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip. On average, it takes an hour from the moment of injury until arrival at the hospital.

Thousands of evacuations by air and by vehicle have been carried out since the beginning of the war.

The medical teams on the ground and in helicopters are trained to perform complex and life-saving operations under fire and while airborne.