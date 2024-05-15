פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של צק"ח נח"ל במרחב זייתון דובר צה"ל

The IDF's 99th Division is continuing its activity in central Gaza, while the Nahal Brigade completed an operation in the Zeitoun area in the south of Gaza City.

In an operation of the Nahal Brigade in the Zeitoun area, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located many weapons, including dozens of AK-47s, grenades, magazines and intelligence management assets of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The soldiers exited the neighborhood after a week of fighting, and will return if it becomes necessary to do so.

תקיפות של תשתיות טרור וחיסול מחבלים דובר צה"ל

In a statement, the IDF confirmed: "The Nahal Brigade Combat Team has completed its mission in the Zeitoun area and is now preparing for further operations."

Guided by intelligence, the soldiers located a workshop containing many weapons belonging to Hamas near the "Zeitoun" School, including gun barrels, AK-47s, ammunition, magazines, explosives and machines for producing rockets and launchers were found.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל