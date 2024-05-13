NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy accidentally sprayed himself in the face with pepper spray while attempting to make arrests at an anti-Israel demonstration blocking the Manhattan Bridge on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

In a video posted to social media, McCarthy can be seen taking the pepper spray out of his pocket and then flinching as he accidentally used the spray on himself.

Afterward, another officer poured water on McCarthy's face.

About 150 people were arrested during the protest, which blocked traffic on the Manhattan Bridge.

The protesters carried signs that read "Palestine will be free" and shouted "Rafah," the name of the city where the IDF is preparing a military operation to destroy the last four battalions of the Hamas terrorist organization.