As Israel’s advanced F‑35 stealth jets entered Iranian airspace, a quieter—but no less formidable—assault was already underway on the ground. Over recent months, covert teams infiltrated hundreds of quadcopter drones packed with explosives, munitions and drone-launch kits—transporting them in suitcases, trucks and shipping containers, insiders say.

The World Street Journal reported that these operatives positioned themselves near Iran’s air-defense batteries and missile launch sites. When Israel’s aerial assault kicked off, drone teams disabled air-defense systems and struck missile launchers just as they were rolled out to fire, allowing Israeli jets to operate with reduced risk—according to those familiar with the mission.

The campaign’s early success helps explain why Iran’s retaliation has, so far, been more muted than many feared. It also highlights the growing impact of readily available drone technology in modern warfare—creating new strategic headaches for national defense systems.

This operation bears striking resemblance to Ukraine’s recent deployment of container‑smuggled drones targeting Russian aircraft—underscoring a global trend of low-cost, creative warfare breaching even advanced air-defense systems.

Mossad’s goal, insiders explained, was twofold: first, neutralize Iranian air defenses threatening Israeli aircraft; second, destroy missiles before they could be launched against Israeli cities. In the campaign’s opening stages, dozens of missile launchers and transport trucks were taken out on the ground.

Despite Tehran’s launch of roughly 200 missiles in four waves Friday and into Saturday—causing three fatalities and property damage around Tel Aviv—Israeli officials say the threat could have been far greater. Sima Shine, former Mossad intelligence head focused on Iran and now at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, noted Israel had braced for a much more extensive strike.

“While we expected far more, that doesn’t rule out additional attacks in the days ahead,” Shine warned.

According to IDF spokesman Effie Defrin, Israel used 70 fighter jets in overnight airstrikes targeting sites around Tehran—marking the deepest penetration into Iranian airspace to date. “We created aerial freedom of action,” he declared.

Tehran’s intelligence services have since issued warnings—via IRGC-linked Tasnim news—that Israelis may deploy drones launched from pickup trucks and cargo vehicles.

This mission underscores the deep integration of covert intelligence efforts into Israel’s military strategy. Last autumn, Israel began its campaign against Hezbollah with a sabotage operation that caused thousands of militia walkie-talkies to self‑detonate. Last summer, the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was traced to Mossad operatives who smuggled a bomb into a Revolutionary Guard guesthouse.

In this current campaign, Mossad units reportedly shadowed Iranian leadership in Tehran, identifying them for possible future strikes.

Israel has long employed drone tactics against Iran—hitting a drone-production facility in Kermanshah in 2022 and targeting a munitions factory in Isfahan a year later. Preparation for the present drone-wave began years ago. Mossad agents acquired the quadcopters through commercial channels, often using unsuspecting intermediaries. Teams received training abroad, then moved into position.

They struck as missile trucks—known to be the bottleneck in Iran’s stockpiling—moved into position. The teams continued operations late into Friday, eliminating dozens of trucks alongside missile launchers.

Sima Shine emphasized the psychological impact: “Every senior commander in Iran now must wonder if they’re already known to Israeli intelligence—and could be next.”

"That pervasive anxiety," she added, "is as potent a weapon as any missile or drone."