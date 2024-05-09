Dozens of activists from the Tzav 9 movement have been blocking aid trucks near Mitzpe Ramon that are making their way to the Gaza Strip since this morning.

Mitzpe Ramon Council Chairman Elia Winter came to block the trucks together with the activists and stated, "Do you think it is reasonable that the State of Israel will deliver medicine, food and fuel to the very terrorists who are abusing our daughters at this moment?! Who still needs to be woken up?"

Over twenty activists were arrested during the blockades overnight and during the morning. Hundreds of other activists continue to block the trucks even now.

The police, who until then had not been able to evacuate the activists who blocked dozens of trucks, used a water canon to clear the road.

The Tzav 9 movement stated, "Mighty forces and unprecedented resources are being invested to pamper Sinwar and allow the passage of Hamas trucks. This is a time of emergency. Faced with a weak leadership, the citizens of Israel are determined to stop aid to the Nukhba terrorists and return the hostages home."

The activists came to block the trucks at Mitzpe Ramon after blocking the trucks at the Rabin crossing near Eilat last night.

Following the blockades of the aid trucks held in recent weeks, Israel had to transfer the aid tonight by a different route, from Jordan through the Rabin Crossing near Eilat.

Members of families of hostages and of victims of terrorism, residents of Eilat, and activists prepared in advance for the arrival of the trucks, and starting about an hour before midnight began blocking the trucks.

