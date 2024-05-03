Eretz Yisrael Yomi
Eretz Yisrael YomiCourtesy

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Acharei Mot
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Acharei, the Torah stresses that violation of sexual prohibitions causes exile from the Land of Israel.

Question
Why from all serious sins, does the Land of Israel not tolerate violation of sexual prohibitions?

Answer
Disrespecting the marital covenant will lead to disrespecting the covenant between God and Am Yisrael, and this is something the Land cannot tolerate.

To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here

To view all the Series Lessons, Click Here

Series: Ramban commentary on Bereishit Perek 19 Posuk 5
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon

Questions
1. Why was it necessary to leave Sodom in a permanent state of destruction?
2. What lesson was the Israelites supposed to learn from Sodom's punishment?

Answer
In destroying Sodom, God wanted to teach that Land of Israel is capable of feeling and suffers when sins are committed and vomits out sinners.

To watch the Series Lesson, Click Here