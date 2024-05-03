אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Parashat Acharei, the Torah stresses that violation of sexual prohibitions causes exile from the Land of Israel.
Question
Why from all serious sins, does the Land of Israel not tolerate violation of sexual prohibitions?
Answer
Disrespecting the marital covenant will lead to disrespecting the covenant between God and Am Yisrael, and this is something the Land cannot tolerate.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Questions
1. Why was it necessary to leave Sodom in a permanent state of destruction?
2. What lesson was the Israelites supposed to learn from Sodom's punishment?
Answer
In destroying Sodom, God wanted to teach that Land of Israel is capable of feeling and suffers when sins are committed and vomits out sinners.