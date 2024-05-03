We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Acharei Mot

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Acharei, the Torah stresses that violation of sexual prohibitions causes exile from the Land of Israel.



Question

Why from all serious sins, does the Land of Israel not tolerate violation of sexual prohibitions?



Answer

Disrespecting the marital covenant will lead to disrespecting the covenant between God and Am Yisrael, and this is something the Land cannot tolerate.

Series: Ramban commentary on Bereishit Perek 19 Posuk 5

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon