Israel’s Foreign Ministry released an official statement on Sunday following the large-scale and unprecedented attack - consisting of hundreds of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles - launched by Iran against the State of Israel.

"The attack, which originated from Iranian territory, was supplemented by additional terror attacks by militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, all targeting the State of Israel. This attack proves once what Israel has been saying for years: Iran is the one behind the terrorist attacks in the region, and is also the greatest threat to regional stability and world order."

The Foreign Ministry continued to say that, "Iran attacked Israel, and it has attacked the Gulf states in the past, threatens Jordan, threatens the US, dispatches weapons for use in the war on Ukraine and endangers world peace. This is precisely why Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons."

Strong condemnations of the brutal Iranian attack were heard from around the world tonight. The world stands with Israel and supports its right to defend itself.

The Foreign Ministry added that, "Iran must pay a price for its aggression. The initial price must be the immediate recognition of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps - which launched the extensive terrorist attack last night - as a terrorist organization. Following the ballistic missile, cruise missile and drone attack launched by Iran, painful sanctions must be imposed on Iran, including but not limited to the field of missiles."

Concluding, the Foreign Ministry reiterated that, "Just like any other country, Israel has the right to defend itself in the face of Iran's massive attack. Israel successfully defended itself against Iran's aggression and will continue to do so in the future."