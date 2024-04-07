Liri Albag and the wreath sent to her family

The family of the IDF lookout Liri Albag, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nahal Oz Base on October 7th, received a wreath of flowers last Friday.

The wreath was accompanied by a card that read: "May her memory be a blessing. We all know that the state is most important."

A preliminary investigation by the Shin Bet suggests that the ones behind the delivery of the wreath are in high likelihood Iranian agents. The investigation is ongoing.

Eli Albag, Liri's father, told N12: "I have no words, I am collapsing." The Hostages' Families' Forum stated: "The Hostages' Families Forum strongly condemns the violent behavior toward the family of Liri Albag, and led by the forum's security officer, an investigation will be opened into the matter. The Families' Forum will continue to fight until Liri and the rest of the hostages return home for recovery or respectful burial."

The store from which the wreath was sent refused to comment on the report.