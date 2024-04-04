The usher who plotted a terror attack. Earlier today (Thursday) it was cleared for publication that the Israel Police and the ISA (Shin Bet) foiled terror attacks planned by ISIS-supporting terrorists in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

According to the police and ISA's announcement, two of the terrorists planned to prepare explosive devices and weapons and carry out a shooting attack on a police station and near Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium. The two joined up with a third terrorist, who instructed them and persuaded them to undergo terror attack training abroad, in order to practice and advance terror activities in Israel and abroad.

After reporting their arrest, an indictment was submitted to the Jerusalem District Court, according to which one of the terrorists had prior familiarity with the site he intended to attack - Teddy Stadium in the capital.

According to the indictment, the three planned to fly to Somalia via Istanbul for terror training, with their first planned target being Teddy Stadium. The terrorists planned to carry out a massive terror attack in the stadium using a bomb.

According to the indictment, one of the accused was familiar with the stadium due to his past employment as an usher and was familiar with the site's entrances and exits.

"The plan was to harm fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team while a goal was being scored and noise was being made. This is because the accused saw the fans as extremists and since one of the accused heard them cursing the Prophet Mohammed during a game where he worked as an usher."