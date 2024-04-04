An indictment has been filed against three ISIS-affiliated Jerusalem Arabs who planned to carry out terror attacks at central locations in Jerusalem.

Israel Police and the ISA (Shin Bet) foiled terror attacks planned by ISIS-supporting terrorists in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

Two of the terrorists planned to prepare explosive devices and weapons and carry out a shooting attack on a police station and near Jerusalem's "Teddy" stadium. The two joined up with a third terrorist, who instructed them and persuaded them undergo terror attack training abroad, in order to practice and advance terror activities in Israel and abroad.

However, Israel Police and the ISA learned of their intentions and arrested them before they could carry out their plans.