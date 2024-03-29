Daylight Saving Time went into effect in Israel early Friday morning. At 2:00 a.m., clocks were moved forward one hour, making the time 3:00 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time will be in effect until October 27, 2024, when Standard Time will take effect.

While Israelis will be losing an hour of sleep tonight, they will receive an additional hour of daylight for the next six months.

Energy savings have been mentioned among the economic benefits of Daylight Saving Time, as well as an expected increase in the sales of the leisure, entertainment and tourism industries.

The Ministry of Health also says that the added hours of daylight will have a positive effect on mental and physical health. In addition, the additional hours of daylight lead to a decrease in the number and severity of traffic accidents.