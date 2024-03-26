United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the immediate implementation of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable,” Guterres wrote in a post on social media.

His comments came after the Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan and calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention, from the US, which did not use its veto against the resolution.

After the US failed to veto the resolution, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that an Israeli delegation that had been due to visit the US to discuss the war in Gaza will not be making the trip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that the US did not veto the resolution because it “reaffirms the US position that a ceasefire of any duration come as part of an agreement to release hostages in Gaza.”

“While we do not agree with all provisions included in this text, adjustments made by the resolution’s sponsors over recent days are consistent with our principled position that any ceasefire text must be paired with text on the release of the hostages. This resolution further explicitly recognizes the painstaking, non-stop negotiations being conducted by the Governments of Egypt, Israel, Qatar, and the United States to achieve such a release in the context of a ceasefire, which would also create space to surge more lifesaving humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians, and to build something more enduring," said Blinken.