The Prime Minister's Office responded to the USA’s refusal to veto a UN Security Council decision that calls for a ceasefire without the release of the hostages.

“The USA has retracted it's consistent position that a ceasefire and the release of the hostages must be connected, which it demonstrated just a few days ago.”

“In a previous resolution, Russia and China vetoed a call for a ceasefire because they support a ceasefire without release of the hostages. The current resolution was supported by Russia, China, Algeria, and other countries.”

“The USA did not veto a new wording of the resolution that calls for a ceasefire without release of the hostages.”

“This is a clear withdrawal from the USA's consistent position in the security Council since the beginning of the war.”

“This withdrawal impedes the war effort and the effort to free the hostages, because it gives him us hopes that International pressure will allow them to receive a ceasefire without releasing our hostages.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has already clarified that if the USA withdraws from its principled position, he will not send an Israeli delegation to the USA.”

“In light of the change in the American position, the Prime Minister has decided that the delegation will in fact not be sent.”

The delegation in question was to participate in a series of conferences regarding coordinating an operation in Rafah with the USA.