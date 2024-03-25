The US did not use its veto against a UN Security Council Resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan and calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, allowing the resolution to pass. The US did veto a second Russian-sponsored resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire.

The first resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention, from the US.

US Ambassador to the UN Thomas-Greenfield said that the decision not to use America's veto was made after multiple changes were made to the resolution that America had sought. However, multiple changes the US had sought were not included, such as a section condemning the Hamas terrorist organization.

The resolution is not legally binding.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that he would cancel an Israeli delegation to Washington that would have discussed the upcoming operation to crush Hamas's last four battalions in Rafah and free the hostages still held in Gaza.

‘’If the USA does not veto the resolution, which calls for a ceasefire that is not dependent on the release of the hostages, I will cancel the Israeli delegation's trip to Washington,’’ Netanyahu said.