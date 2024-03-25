Minister Gideon Sa'ar has announced that he is resigning from the emergency government, along with Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton from his party.

In a speech delivered earlier tonight, he claimed that the main reason for his departure was disagreement regarding the management of the war.

''I am responsible for the government's decisions, but have no capacity to influence them. In light of this, with both sorrow and certainty, I announce my resignation."

"I support our security forces and the families of the hostages, and hope that we can move from dithering to defeating our enemies and from mourning to holidays.''