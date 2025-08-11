Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis sharply criticized the UK government on Sunday, accusing it of delivering a “blow to the lives of each of our hostages” by considering recognition of “Palestine” while Israeli hostages remain in captivity.

Speaking at a rally outside Downing Street and quoted by the Jewish News, Rabbi Mirvis questioned how ministers could “live with themselves” if the UK moved forward with recognizing a Palestinian state, especially with hostages still held by Hamas.

The rally, attended by over 5,000 Jews and supporters, was organized by Stop the Hate and backed by prominent groups, including the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council.

Rabbi Mirvis shared the poignant words of a family member of a hostage who asked who would continue the fight for their loved ones’ freedom as their captivity continued. “I believe our answer has to be all of us,” he declared, as quoted by the Jewish News. “We are the brothers and sisters of all the hostages. Nothing is going to stop us from doing all we can to secure their release.”

Hamas, he said, represents "the personification of evil," actively causing suffering for innocent civilians and preventing aid from reaching those in need.

“But unlike Hamas, none of us wants to see the suffering of any single innocent person,” Rabbi Mirvis emphasized.

Turning his criticism to the government’s recent policy shift, he expressed disbelief at the UK’s potential recognition of a Palestinian state, even if the hostages remain in captivity. “After meeting with others and families of hostages, they declared they would leave no stone unturned for every hostage. Now the government announcement has dealt a blow to the lives of every single one of our hostages,” he said.

The Chief Rabbi noted that it was troubling to hear Hamas officials celebrate the UK’s potential recognition of Palestine. "If the terror organization proscribed in the UK is congratulating our government, something is wrong," he remarked. “To our government, we say, ‘How will you ever be able to live with the fact you’ve recognised a Palestinian state with Hamas in charge and while hostages are still in captivity?’”

Rabbi Mirvis called on the government to act responsibly, urging them to adopt a policy that ensures the safety and release of hostages. He concluded by echoing a longstanding Labour Party motto: “Judge us by deeds, not words,” urging the UK government to live up to the responsibility of protecting its citizens.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced recently that his country will recognize a Palestinian state by September if the situation in Gaza does not improve by then.

Starmer's ultimatum to Israel followed a similar announcement from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Responding to Starmer’s announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said , “Starmer rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims.”

“A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen," he added.