Left-wing activists erected a display of tents on Sunday to express solidarity with the residents of the Gaza Strip amid the war.

The protest display was erected by Mesarvot, an organization of far-left activists, self-proclaimed "refusniks" who refuse to enlist in the IDF. The group explained: "We are reminding Israelis what the IDF is doing in their service."

The activists wrote that "the display, which simulates the giant displaced persons' camp in Rafah, where a million and a half are crammed between the ruins of the northern Gaza Strip and the Egyptian border, and are waiting for the expected Israeli attack, reminds the Israelis what the military is doing in their service, only 40 KM from Tel Aviv."

The activists called for "an immediate ceasefire, a deal to release the hostages, to stop the destruction in Gaza, and to rebuild it."