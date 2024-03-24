מעצר החשוד צילום: דוברות המשטרה

In a joint operation by Israel Police, the ISA, and the IDF, a terror suspect was arrested in broad daylight in Al-Bireh, near Ramallah.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend by the police's Gideonim Unit 33, with instruction from the ISA.

The suspect is considered to be a senior Hamas terrorist, and he served a number of years in prison for various terror activities.

On Sunday morning, it was reported that IDF forces arrested two additional Hamas leaders in the Shifa Hospital.

Kan reported that those arrested were Hasem Zarzur, the governor of Gaza’d eastern precinct’s emergency board, and Diab Tatar, a senior member of the emergency board of southern Gaza.