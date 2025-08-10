Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior figure in the Hamas terrorist organization, said that the only way to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is through direct negotiations between the parties.

In a statement, Mardawi accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deception and of avoiding a genuine commitment to serious talks.

He charged that Netanyahu has repeatedly taken steps that resulted in the failure of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

According to Mardawi, Netanyahu is unable to secure a mutually agreed deal due to opposition from the right-wing section of his government, led by Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

Mardawi further alleged that Netanyahu continues a policy of deception under false pretexts and, for the first time, now bears sole responsibility for both the failure of the talks and the consequences of his policies.